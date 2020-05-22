Tussle over confidentiality clause derails panel meeting proposal

A committee has already been formed to look into it the issue. “We circulated the draft report on issues related to labour through emails and received both recent notes and other suggestions. The meeting was also held through videoconferencing and a final report also submitted. There are at least 33 countries that have used videoconferencing to hold parliamentary meetings. I think maybe it is time for us to also look at it. I have written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker," said Bhartruhari Mahtab, the chairperson of the parliamentary committee on labour. Some opposition party leaders have also written in favour of holding such meetings to discuss pressing issues such as the impact of the covid-19-led national lockdown.