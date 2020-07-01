Tuticorin custodial deaths: CB-CID books six on murder charges; arrests cop

The CB-CID on Wednesday arrested a sub-inspector of police after it booked six people on murder charges in connection with the death of a father-son duo, allegedly thrashed at a police station in this southern district in Tamil Nadu.

The FIRs filed in the case were altered to include murder charges against two SIs -- Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan -- as many constables and members of Friends of Police, CB-CID sources said, according to PTI reports.

The said Raghu Ganesh was arrested by the CB-CID officials, who took over the probe into the case today, which has triggered a nation-wide outrage.

On Tuesday, Madras High Court had directed the investigating agency's Tirunelveli DSP Anil Kumar to probe the death of the two traders, who died in a hospital after being allegedly beaten up by police personnel at the Sathankulam police station last week.

CB-CID officials led by Kumar conducted enquiries with the family members of the deceased, besides in the locality where the duo ran their cellphone shop. CB-CID sleuths also visited the Sathankulam police station, since brought under the Revenue department as directed by the High Court.

P Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during a curfew imposed during coronavirus lockdown.

Jayaraju and Benicks were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on June 23 morning.According to reports, two senior Inspectors have been suspended while departmental action is also being taken against two chief guards of the jail.

