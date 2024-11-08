Best known for winning the reality show Dadagiri 2, television actor Nitin Chauhaan died at the age of 35 years on Thursday in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to India Today, Chauhaan's Tera Yaar Hoon Main co-stars Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh confirmed the news of his death, but revealed they don't have any information how he died.

Actress Vibhuti Thakur has mourned his demise and wrote on her Instagram stories, "Rest in peace my dear... really shocked and sad... wish u had the strength to face all the troubles... wish u were mentally strong like ur body." She also shared a black-and-white picture with Nitin.

Vibhhuti Thaakur's Instagram story.

TV actor Sudeep Sahir, who also shared screen space with Nitin in the TV show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', shared a picture of Nitin on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Rest in peace, buddy."

S Sudeep Sahir's Instagram post.

No financial crisis: Amid speculations of the TV actor going through any financial crisis, his close friend Kuldeep debunked the reports.

Speaking with Times of India, Kuldeep said, "He never mentioned anything. We used to share everything with each other, and there were no financial issues. I just wish he had called me once before doing this; I would have stopped him."

Originally from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, Chauhaan made his debut in acting with the show Dadagiri 2 in 2009. He won the reality show and went on to feature in several other projects including MTV’s Splitsvilla 5, Zindagi Dot Com, Crime Patrol, and Friends: Conditions Apply, Gumrah: End Of Innocence, Supercops VS Supervillains and Savdhaan India.

He was last seen in in the TV show Tera Yaar Hoon Main in 2022.

