 ‘Anupamaa’ serial actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest at 59 | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 20 2024 10:56:11
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.10 3.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.80 1.46%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.60 -0.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 405.70 -0.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 342.75 1.15%
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Anupamaa’ serial actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest at 59
BackBack

‘Anupamaa’ serial actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest at 59

 Livemint

TV actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest at 59

TV actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest. (Photo: Instagram)Premium
TV actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest. (Photo: Instagram)

Rituraj Singh, a well-known figure in the television industry, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Monday night. The 59-year-old had been contending with pancreatic illness.

Rituraj Singh gained immense affection for his portrayal of characters such as Yashpal in the television series “Anupamaa."

In a post on X, actor Arshad Warsi said, “I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor."

“He passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas returned home had some cardiac complications and passed away," Times of India reported citing a close friend of the actor Amit Behl.

According to his friend, Rituraj Singh had been facing challenges with pancreatic illness. Pancreatic diseases cover a range of conditions impacting the pancreas, a crucial organ situated behind the stomach. Among these, pancreatic cancer is notably one of the most lethal cancers worldwide, frequently detected in late stages due to vague symptoms.

Singh has also appeared in web series such as “Bandish Bandits" and “Made in Heaven," as well as in films like "Badrinath ki Dulhania," “Satyameva Jayate 2," and “Yaariyan 2."

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 20 Feb 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App