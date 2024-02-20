‘Anupamaa’ serial actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest at 59

Rituraj Singh, a well-known figure in the television industry, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Monday night. The 59-year-old had been contending with pancreatic illness.

Rituraj Singh gained immense affection for his portrayal of characters such as Yashpal in the television series “Anupamaa." In a post on X, actor Arshad Warsi said, “I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor."

“He passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas returned home had some cardiac complications and passed away," Times of India reported citing a close friend of the actor Amit Behl.

According to his friend, Rituraj Singh had been facing challenges with pancreatic illness. Pancreatic diseases cover a range of conditions impacting the pancreas, a crucial organ situated behind the stomach. Among these, pancreatic cancer is notably one of the most lethal cancers worldwide, frequently detected in late stages due to vague symptoms.

Singh has also appeared in web series such as “Bandish Bandits" and “Made in Heaven," as well as in films like "Badrinath ki Dulhania," “Satyameva Jayate 2," and “Yaariyan 2."

(With inputs from agencies)

