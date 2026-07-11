TV actor Rohit Chandel arrested for molesting and stalking a minor

Television actor Rohit Chandel has been arrested for allegedly molesting and stalking a 16-year-old girl, according to an India Today report. The 29-year-old actor, known for his roles in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Pandya Store and Sairaab, was taken into custody on Friday, July 10.
The actor has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
India Today reported that the minor from Mumbai's eastern suburbs filed a police complaint, alleging that Chandel repeatedly called her on her mobile phone. She said that the actor continued to contact and harass her using multiple phone numbers.
On July 5, the minor alleged that Chandel followed her near her residence, confronted her, verbally abused her and physically assaulted her.
Police officials reportedly said the accused and the minor knew each other.
Rohit Chandel booked under:
Chandel was reportedly arrested at his Dahisar residence. After being produced before a Special POCSO Court, the actor was remanded to police custody.
A police official confirmed the development to India Today, saying that the actor was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the minor.
Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.
Rohit Chandel is known for playing Bajirao in the historical television series Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Dhaval Makwana in the popular daily soap Pandya Store.
Before entering the entertainment industry, Chandel played professional cricket for the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) and represented his district in martial arts.
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