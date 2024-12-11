Days after her 14-year-old son was found dead under suspicious circumstances, actor Sapna Singh staged a protest in Bareilly on Tuesday, with police arresting his two friends over the case.

Sapna ended the protest after more than 90 minutes following the police's assurance that action would be taken.

The officials said that they had arrested her son Sagar Gangwar's two adult friends – identified as Anuj and Sunny, and they were sent to jail on Wednesday on charges of murder.

"The postmortem report could not confirm the exact cause of death but indications of poisoning or drug overdose have been found. Viscera samples have been preserved for further examination," PTI quoted Circle Officer (Faridpur) Ashutosh Shivam as saying.

Bhuta Police Station Inspector Sunil Kumar added, "Anuj and Sunny confessed during questioning that they had consumed drugs and alcohol with Sagar. The overdose caused Sagar to collapse. Panicking, they dragged his body to a field and left him there."

According to the police, Sagar, a Class 8 student, was staying with his maternal uncle Om Prakash in Bareilly's Anand Vihar Colony. His body was discovered Sunday morning near Adalakhia village in the Izzatnagar police station area.

Postmortem conducted twice: Earlier, the police conducted a postmortem, treating it as an unidentified case, but later, the Baradari police registered a missing persons complaint filed by Om Prakash on December 7.

After the identification of the body, the CCTV footage near the incident site showed Anuj and Sunny dragging Sagar. This led to their detention, the official added.

Following this, people in Sagar's village blocked the road and demanded a second postmortem.

Sapna Singh, known for her roles in TV programmes 'Crime Patrol' and 'Mati Ki Banno', returned from Mumbai to Bareilly on Tuesday to find her son dead.

She broke down upon seeing his body and demanded justice. Police added a murder case following the protests and filed a fresh FIR at the Bhuta police station.