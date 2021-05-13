TV ad volumes surge 39% in January-April; likely to slip in coming months

“Television continues to be resilient even during the most difficult times and data from January to April 2021 reinstates this sentiment. Advertisers continue to rely on television to reach out to the right audience in spite of covid-19 limitations and lockdowns in various parts of the country. We are also witnessing many new advertisers turning to TV in this quarter adding to the positive sentiment for the medium," said Aaditya Pathak, head–client partnership & revenue function, Barc India.