TV ad volumes drop by 3% over 2020

New Delhi: Total advertising volumes on television dropped by 3% in 2020, showing a growth of 12% in the second half of the year July onwards. The volumes fell 18% in the first half of 2020, marked by the covid-19 lockdown.

As far as categories go, the digital segment witnessed the highest ad volume growth at 20%, followed by FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) at 9% each. Auto (23%) and durables (41%) saw huge drops, on the other hand, in inventory.

These are findings by television monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council).

Hindustan Unilever was the biggest advertiser in 2020 with a 30% growth in ad volumes over 2019, followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group, with their ad volumes growing by 37% in 2020 over the previous year.

Overall, the GEC (general entertainment channel) genre saw a 1% de-growth in ad volume but for Hindi GECs, the same rose by 10% compared to 2019 while regional GECs notched up a spike of 8% and English channels witnessed a 52% decline. Across genres, movies saw the highest growth in ad volumes at 9%.

Concerns around safety and health gave a boost to the antiseptics and personal care categories. Ad volumes for Dettol Toilet Soaps and Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, rose 118% and 136% respectively. Horlicks ad volumes also surged by 60% in 2020 as compared to 2019. During the pandemic, digital brands too turned to television to capitalise on the reach of the medium, with the peak lockdown period of April and May seeing the highest ad volumes for digital brands at 16% and 13% respectively as compared to January 2020.

“Television continues to be the screen of the household and the most important medium for all the major advertisers to reach their audience pre-pandemic and post lockdown too. Return of originals along with the festive season and live sporting events boosted ad volumes, taking the overall growth in the same to 34% as compared to the first half of 2020 and eventually minimising the reduction in volumes to 3% for the overall year, as compared to 2019," Aaditya Pathak, head, client partnership and revenue function, BARC India said in a statement.





