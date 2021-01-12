TV ad volumes drop by 3% over 2020

“Television continues to be the screen of the household and the most important medium for all the major advertisers to reach their audience pre-pandemic and post lockdown too. Return of originals along with the festive season and live sporting events boosted ad volumes, taking the overall growth in the same to 34% as compared to the first half of 2020 and eventually minimising the reduction in volumes to 3% for the overall year, as compared to 2019," Aaditya Pathak, head, client partnership and revenue function, BARC India said in a statement.