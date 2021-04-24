It has been a good start for television advertising in 2021, with volumes in January-March this year witnessing highest growth since 2018, according to data from TV monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) India.

The agency said 456 million seconds of ad volumes were registered during the January-March period.

Barc said advertisement volume growth has been observed across all genres of television channels. The highest growth has been recorded across news channels at 25%, followed by movies at 23%, and general entertainment channels (GEC) at 21%.

The growth of ad volumes on TV observed in January-March is broad-based, with advertisers across the spectrum accounting for the high levels.

The top 10 advertisers, as well as the next 40 registered healthy growth, at 37% and 31%, respectively.

In terms of categories, e-commerce continued to show a healthy growth of 13% from January to March period compared with the same period in 2020.

Digital-native brands under education showed three times growth, pharma/healthcare grew 7 times and BFSI or banking, financial services and insurance grew 55% growth.

More than 50% of ad volumes were driven by top 20 advertisers during this period. The agency said that festivals and special events like 'Sankranti' and Republic Day recorded the highest ever ad volumes in 2021 since 2018.

Barc said brands such as Whitehat Jr, Harpic Power Plus, and Vaseline Intensive Care, were the new entrants in TV advertising during January and February period, with Lizol, Dettol, and Harpic emerging as the most advertised brands.

“March data reinforces what we at Barc India observed during Jan and Feb of this year – that TV Ad Volumes have picked up pace and are progressively registering all-time high levels. This is indeed an encouraging sign for the industry, all the more so since the growth in volumes is driven not by a limited set of advertisers, but from those across the spectrum," said, Aaditya Pathak, head – client partnership & revenue function, Barc India.

