TV ad volumes jump 23% YoY: BARC

New Delhi: Ad volumes on television surged 23% year-on-year in January, according to data from television monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council or BARC India. This is the highest growth seen in the past three years. The volumes were 19% higher than January 2019.

The children's TV category has seen the highest spike in ad volumes at 35%, followed by music (31%), movies (28%), GEC (23%), and news (18%).

In January 2020, ad volumes had slipped 4% year-on-year.

“Recovery in advertising has been good overall, each month is better than the one before that," said Ashish Bhasin, chief executive officer, APAC, and chairman India, Dentsu adding that 2021 will see a double-digit growth in advertising as compared to 2020.

“However, volume is not directly correlated with value," Bhasin cautioned adding that pricing, though recovering now, has been impacted over the past year and many discounts may have come into play.

BARC findings had earlier stated that total advertising volumes on television dropped by 3% in 2020, showing a growth of 12% in the second half of the year beginning July. The volumes fell 18% in the first half of 2020, marked by the covid-19 lockdown.

While burgeoning digital advertising is undoubtedly taking a toll on the idiot box, TV is not likely to go out of vogue soon, a September report by financial services company Edelweiss said. The growth in tactical digital consumers, that is, people who own pay TV plus one OTT (over-the-top streaming) service is way higher than digital only consumers in India.

The daily average time spent on TV viewing has remained constant for the past three years at 220-225 minutes and a 62-65% TV penetration in the country implies there is enough headroom for subscriber growth over the long term. That said, TV is expected to lose some share of the advertising pie as digital gains ground (37.3% by 2022 versus 40.2% in 2019), the report had added.

