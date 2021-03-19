TV ad volumes surge in Jan-Feb 2021

Brands such as Whitehat Jr, Harpic Power Plus, and Vaseline Intensive Care, were the new entrants in TV advertising during this period, according to Barc with Lizol, Dettol, and Harpic emerging as the most advertised brands. At the same time, the current period saw e-commerce advertising grow by 21% year-on-year with other categories such as retail and building, industry, and land materials also increasing spends this year from 2020. The FMCG category has also seen a 36% growth in ad volumes in 2021 compared to 2020.

