TV advertising set to recover with IPL, original programming

Edelweiss said IPL will see advertisers chase eyeballs. This will be coupled with new product launches by consumer goods companies (like HUL that has launched over 50 health, hygiene and sanitisation products during the lockdown) that anticipate robust recovery in sales and especially eye the rural market. Telcos, that contribute 12% to the ad industry, are turning on the heat and launching new bundles (Vi, the new combined identity of Vodafone and Idea, is expected to spend Rs. 8 billion on branding over the coming year). E-commerce players are also expected to be aggressive given the strong opportunity for heavy online sales in the upcoming festival season and low-ticket service sellers are continuing to focus on mass marketing.