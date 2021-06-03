TV news channels in a fix over IT rules

Television channels, which requested the government for exemption from the rules, through their lobby group News Broadcasters Association (NBA), are yet to hear from the government on the request. Instead, on 26 May the information and broadcasting ministry put out a statement asking digital news sites to provide details such as language in which content is published, website, mobile apps, social media accounts, RNI (Registrar of Newspapers for India) registration number or TV channels permitted by the ministry, contact person, grievance redressal officer in India, the self-regulatory body of which the publisher is a member and particulars of news editor. The ministry set a deadline of 15 days for this information to be furnished, which expires on 10 June.

