TV prices won’t fall soon despite tax cut on open cell parts
Presenting the Union budget on Wednesday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman halved the customs duty on parts to produce open cells to 2.5%, ‘to promote value addition in manufacturing of televisions’
NEW DELHI : Indian consumers may have to wait a while before they see television prices drop despite the government announcing a cut in customs duty on open cell components that comprise more than half the cost of a TV set.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×