TV sets signal a lapse into licence raj

“We are in a period of a transition trade wise. There are trade frictions. In the midst of this, there are reviews on the free trade agreements (FTAs). As a result of the large number of FTAs, quite often, the customs duty has been inverted (when import duty on finished goods is lower than the duty on raw materials that go into making the product locally)," he said. “We also know that the rules of origin requirements have not really worked. As part of the review of FTAs, the rules of origin requirements will be looked at," he added.