TV witnesses highest ad volume in five years: BARC

New Delhi: The festive season and the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) has brought much needed cheer to the advertising industry as television has witnessed the highest ever ad volumes since 2015. According to data shared by television ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), between 24 and 30 October (week 43), a total of 38.7 million seconds of ads were aired across channels, registering a weekly growth of 2.1%

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms, which tend to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the festive season, dominated the top advertiser list for this period. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) emerged as the top advertiser followed by RB India and ITC Ltd. Other key advertisers on the list include Amazon and Mondelez India.

The rating agency attributed these high volumes to the festive season and big ticket television properties such as IPL, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and Big Boss. It highlighted that the ad volumes are also coming to normal when compared to the week 43 of 2018 which registered the third highest ad volume at 36.6 million seconds. The se highest spike was recorded at 37.9 million seconds, more recently for week 42 of 2020.

Advertising experts believe that the festive season has led to this growth with ad volumes gradually returning to pre-covid levels.

Dinesh Rathod, chief executive at media agency Madison Media Omega, said that each company is waiting for the festive season to register the much awaited turnaround in business and therefore there has been significant investments in advertising.

"With Unlock guidelines being implemented, businesses are gradually resuming and so is consumer spending. Brands across categories are advertising collectively on television to boost consumer confidence. One can hope that this momentum continues even after the festive season," he added.

