TVK chief and actor Vijay’s wife Sangeetha files for divorce, accuses him of extramarital affair

Actor & TVK chief Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, has filed a petition for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court, as reported by ANI.

In her petition, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship (with an actress) and has sought divorce on those grounds, ANI reported.

The divorce petition has reportedly been filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, which allows a spouse to seek divorce on grounds such as adultery and cruelty.

Who Is Sangeeta Sornalingam? Sangeeta was initially a devoted fan of Vijay before marrying him. Their relationship began after Vijay gained fame with the success of Poove Unakkaga in 1996, when Sangeeta, then based in the UK, travelled to Chennai to congratulate him.

Her father is a Tamil industrialist from Sri Lanka who later settled in the UK.

Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam were married on August 25, 1999. Despite their different religious backgrounds, Vijay, being Christian and Sangeeta, Hindu, they held a Hindu wedding ceremony followed by a grand reception in Chennai.

The couple has two children: their son, Jason Sanjay, who appeared with Vijay in Vettaikaaran, and their daughter, Divya Saasha, who featured with him in Theri.

The divorce file comes just as actor-turned-politician Vijay prepares to launch his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), potentially turning the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections into a three-way contest.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to vote in the first half of 2026. The M. K. Stalin-led alliance aims to campaign on its 'Dravidian Model 2.0' to secure a win against the BJP-AIADMK coalition.

In the 2021 elections, the DMK secured 133 seats, while its allies Congress, PMK, and VCK won 18, 5, and 4 seats respectively, with other parties taking 8 seats. Together, the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by DMK, captured 159 seats. The NDA won 75 seats, with AIADMK emerging as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)