TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna booked for controversial Gen-Z post after 41 killed in Karur stampede

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna has been booked for the controversial but now-deleted Gen-Z post that he posted two days after 41 died in a stampede at the party's election rally in Karur of Tamil Nadu.

At least 41 persons, including children, were killed and over 50 injured on Saturday, September 27, in a stampede at a rally held by Tamil actor Vijay, who is campaigning for election.

Two days after the stampede, Aadhav Arjuna stirred a controversy by urging the nation’s youth to launch a revolution in a social media post that was later deleted.

In his post, citing the recent Gen-Z protests in Nepal that led to a regime change, Aadhav Arjuna allegedly urged the youth of Tamil Nadu to rise up against the MK Stalin-led government.

He said that “the only way to restore order is a youth revolution”.

He said, “If the police have become the servants of the ruling class, the only way to restore order is a youth revolution. Just as in Sri Lanka and Nepal, the youth and the Gen-Z came together to create a revolution against the authority, a youth uprising will occur here too.”

“That uprising is going to be the foundation for regime change.”

Please note: Translation taken from Google Translate. Any error is regretted.