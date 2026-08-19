Subscribe

TVK MLA croons MGR's hit song Kodutthathellam Kodutthan after Vijay announces govt vehicles for MLAs. Watch

CM Vijay struggled to control smile after TVK MLA K Sindhu's musical tribute. It arrived after he made a series of announcement at the Assembly today, including milk procurement prices, medical education, healthcare and more.

Sneha Biswas
Published19 Aug 2026, 02:53 PM IST
Advertisement
TVK MLA K Sindhu sings after Vijay's annoucement.
TVK MLA K Sindhu sings after Vijay's annoucement.(X)
AI Quick Read

A light-hearted moment from the Tamil Nadu Assembly has gone viral on the internet. In favour of the state MLAs, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced official vehicles alongside a monthly allowance of 1 lakh to address public grievances in their respective constituencies. His announcement prompted a sweet response from the TVK legislator K Sindhu, who couldn't stop smiling. She dedicated a song to thank the CM in return.

Advertisement

CM Vijay smiles after K Sindhu sings Koduthathellam Koduthaan

The Gudiyatham constituency MLA sang a few lines from the song Koduthathellam Koduthaan. It was from the hit 1964 movie Padagotti, starring M G Ramachandran.

Vijay was seen turning around to look at the MLA. He struggled to hold back a smile as the song seemingly drew appreciation from everyone on the floor.

Even Speaker JCD Prabhakar and the MLAs seemed pleasantly surprised.

It is a philosophical song on divine equality. It was originally sung by T M Soundararajan while Vaali penned the lyrics.

Watch video:

Advertisement

More annoucements from CM

Earlier today, CM Vijay said that the government will provide an allowance of 75,000 per month, including fuel and driver costs, and 25,000 per month to hire a personal assistant to help with the constituency work for each MLA.

"These measures are aimed at reducing the economic burden on the MLAs, improving transparency, and ensuring that government services reach the grassroots level without corruption. Appropriate amendments will be made to formalise these directives," Vijay said, prompting loud thumping of tables in the House.

The CM added that the new support measures, including a vehicle and an allowance, will help MLAs to travel across their constituencies to address public grievances and monitor government projects without being dependent.

Advertisement
Also Read | ₹28 cr perks for MLAs and no debate: What to know about Tamil Nadu's Rule 110

The announcement was made under Rule 110 in the Assembly.

The government has announced a series of other measures, covering milk procurement prices, medical education, healthcare infrastructure, and insurance coverage.

CM Vijay announced an increase in the annual coverage under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, raising the coverage from 5 lakh to 25 lakh.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay raises health insurance coverage from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh

He further announced 365 days of maternity leave for women state government employees for a third child, enhancing further benefits.

The government has announced an increase in the milk procurement price from 38 to 41 per litre. As per the announcement, the government will incur an additional expenditure of 30 crore per month and 360 crore per year.

Advertisement

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaTVK MLA croons MGR's hit song Kodutthathellam Kodutthan after Vijay announces govt vehicles for MLAs. Watch
Advertisement
Read Next Story