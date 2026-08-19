TVK MLA croons MGR's hit song Kodutthathellam Kodutthan after Vijay announces govt vehicles for MLAs. Watch

A light-hearted moment from the Tamil Nadu Assembly has gone viral on the internet. In favour of the state MLAs, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced official vehicles alongside a monthly allowance of ₹1 lakh to address public grievances in their respective constituencies. His announcement prompted a sweet response from the TVK legislator K Sindhu, who couldn't stop smiling. She dedicated a song to thank the CM in return.
The Gudiyatham constituency MLA sang a few lines from the song Koduthathellam Koduthaan. It was from the hit 1964 movie Padagotti, starring M G Ramachandran.
Vijay was seen turning around to look at the MLA. He struggled to hold back a smile as the song seemingly drew appreciation from everyone on the floor.
Even Speaker JCD Prabhakar and the MLAs seemed pleasantly surprised.
It is a philosophical song on divine equality. It was originally sung by T M Soundararajan while Vaali penned the lyrics.
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Earlier today, CM Vijay said that the government will provide an allowance of ₹75,000 per month, including fuel and driver costs, and ₹25,000 per month to hire a personal assistant to help with the constituency work for each MLA.
"These measures are aimed at reducing the economic burden on the MLAs, improving transparency, and ensuring that government services reach the grassroots level without corruption. Appropriate amendments will be made to formalise these directives," Vijay said, prompting loud thumping of tables in the House.
The CM added that the new support measures, including a vehicle and an allowance, will help MLAs to travel across their constituencies to address public grievances and monitor government projects without being dependent.
The announcement was made under Rule 110 in the Assembly.
The government has announced a series of other measures, covering milk procurement prices, medical education, healthcare infrastructure, and insurance coverage.
CM Vijay announced an increase in the annual coverage under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, raising the coverage from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh.
He further announced 365 days of maternity leave for women state government employees for a third child, enhancing further benefits.
The government has announced an increase in the milk procurement price from ₹38 to ₹41 per litre. As per the announcement, the government will incur an additional expenditure of ₹30 crore per month and ₹360 crore per year.