TVK rally 'stampede': Attendees faint due to 'overcrowding', many feared dead, chaos in Karur hospitals – All we know

TVK rally stampede: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s grand rally in Karur on Saturday evening descended into chaos after severe overcrowding caused a ‘stampede-like’ situation, leading to deaths and several people fainting.

At least 10 people, including children are feared dead, reported PTI.

Chaotic scenes emerged from the hospitals in Tamil Nadu's Karur as people were rushed from the site of the TVK chief's rally. Following the news of the deaths, former DMK leader V Senthil Balaji rushed to the hospital to meet the rally victims.

Amid the chaos, Vijay was also seen calling out the police to help people after it was reported that a child had gone missing in the crowd.

Tamil Nadu CM reacts Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that the “news coming from Karur” was “concerning.”

“I have instructed former Minister V Senthilbalaji, Hon’ble Minister Subramanian Ma, and the District Collector to ensure that people who fainted in the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital receive immediate medical treatment. I have also directed Minister Anbil Mahesh from the neighboring Tiruchirappalli district to extend all necessary assistance on a war footing. Additionally, I have spoken with the ADGP to take measures to stabilize the situation there quickly. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police,” MK Stalin posted on X.

He is expected to visit Karur tomorrow, Sunday, September 28.

What led to the stampede-like situation? Police sources said that TVK flouted most of the rules imposed by them which resulted in the mishap.

According to sources, the party, while seeking permission from police for the rally in Karur had said that around 10,000 people were expected.

A case is now being registered against the organisers of the rally.