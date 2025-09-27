TVK rally stampede: What triggered the tragedy at actor Vijay's rally in Karur?

At least 31 were killed in a stampede-like situation at the actor-politician Vijay rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, September 27. The victims included six children, nine men and 16 women, while over 58 were admitted.

“Till now, 31 people have died in the stampede and 58 people have been admitted. After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment,” Former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji told ANI.

Reportedly, overcrowding at the venue triggered the panic and subsequent led to a stampede-like situation, the news agency reported citing people aware of the development.

TVK rally stampede: What caused mishap in Karur? According to eyewitnesses, chaos began around 7:45 pm when a large crowd, eager to see the actor, went towards the stage barricades. Amid the rush, several individuals fainted, including children separated from their families. Several individuals were trampled because volunteers and police did not intervene quickly, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Vijay also paused his speech upon noticing a few fainted individuals, distributed water bottles and called out for a missing child at the rally, PTI reported.

The Karur rally drew a much larger crowd than estimated. While permissions were granted for approximately 30,000 participants, local reports indicated that nearly 60,000 people attended, with many arriving on foot, intractors, or buses, the HT report said.

“The turnout was much larger than projected. The entry points became chokeholds. The stage barricades could not handle the surge,” the report quoted a police source.

Local reports indicated that the absence of buffer zones around the stage led to people progressively moving closer to see Vijay, which contributed to the stampede-like situation.