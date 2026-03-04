TVK’s Vijay announces poll promises, pledges farm loan waiver, education support for farmers’ children - Key features

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Wednesday, March 4, announced a slew of election promises ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, including a waiver of farm loans and financial support for the education of farmers’ children. Addressing a party functionaries' meet in Thanjavur city of Tamil Nadu, Vijay also promised safety for fishermen and a transparent and corruption-free government.

He announced the loan waiver for farmers with five acres of land, among other poll promises. Vijay also requested the people of Tamil Nadu to give him a change to rule the state.

The TVK chief said, “It may seem an ordinary election for others, but for me and the people loving me, it is an emotion, an oceanic emotion.” The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly election will likely be held in April.

Announcing the slew of promises, Vijay said that the TVK government would ensure all projects are completed within five years.

He assured that under a TVK government, fishermen's safety would be fully ensured. “Listen to what I say, the next government will be a TVK government. Fishermen, remain hopeful; your protection will be fully ensured," he said. Also Read | TVK chief and actor Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam files for divorce, accuses him of extramarital affair

“In a TVK government, we will not just announce schemes; we will strive to complete all announced projects within five years. On the fishermen's issue, the Chief Minister writes letters occasionally and then goes to sleep. What is needed is genuine and emotional pressure on the Union Government. The Sri Lankan Navy should not even lay a hand on our fishermen. We must not allow them to touch our fishermen. Their safety must be guaranteed – that is our only agenda,” said Vijay.

Speaking of his film Jananayagan, the TVK chief said, “many people raised their voices in support. Even our Chief Minister voiced his support. I thank them for that. Chief Minister, you may try to silence me, but you cannot silence every Vijay in every household. They have already begun their campaign.”

“In the Tamil Nadu elections, the competition is between Vijay and Stalin, sir. Tamil Nadu is Vijay; Vijay is Tamil Nadu. The war is between TVK and DMK. Today, there is a fake model government. A stand-up comedy state government is currently ruling in Tamil Nadu. This election will be historic, and it's a miracle election,” Vijay said.

Tamil Nadu 2021 election result In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats.

The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively in the 234-seat assembly.

While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats.

(With agency inputs)

