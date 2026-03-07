TVK's Vijay promises gold, silk sarees for brides, ₹2500 monthly aid, 6 LPG cylinders ahead of TN polls — Full list

Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Saturday unveiled a series of welfare promises, including measures for women, if his party comes to power in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking at an International Women's Day event organised by TVK in Mamallapuram, Vijay said the monthly financial support would be given to women up to the age of 60, excluding government employees, once the party forms the government, according to PTI.

List of promises by TVK's Vijay: A monthly financial assistance of ₹ 2,500, a sovereign of gold along with a silk saree as a wedding gift for young women. 2. He added that families would receive six free LPG cylinders every year under the ‘Annapurani Super Six Scheme’.

3. To prevent school dropouts, Vijay also announced that mothers or guardians would receive an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 under the ‘Kamarajar Kalvi Uruthi Thittam’.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

