TVK's Vijay promises gold, silk sarees for brides, ₹2500 monthly aid, 6 LPG cylinders ahead of TN polls — Full list

Vijay, leader of TVK, announced welfare promises for women, including 2,500 monthly support, gold and silk saree for weddings, and six free LPG cylinders annually if elected. He also proposed 15,000 annual assistance to prevent school dropouts during an International Women's Day event.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated7 Mar 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Gold, gas cylinders: TVK's Vijay tries to woo Tamil Nadu women ahead of polls (TVK/ANI Photo)
AI Quick Read

Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Saturday unveiled a series of welfare promises, including measures for women, if his party comes to power in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking at an International Women's Day event organised by TVK in Mamallapuram, Vijay said the monthly financial support would be given to women up to the age of 60, excluding government employees, once the party forms the government, according to PTI.

List of promises by TVK's Vijay:

  1. A monthly financial assistance of 2,500, a sovereign of gold along with a silk saree as a wedding gift for young women.

2. He added that families would receive six free LPG cylinders every year under the ‘Annapurani Super Six Scheme’.

3. To prevent school dropouts, Vijay also announced that mothers or guardians would receive an annual financial assistance of 15,000 under the ‘Kamarajar Kalvi Uruthi Thittam’.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

