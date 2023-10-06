TVS, BMW to deepen collaboration in engineering, designing new products
TVS Motor Company on Friday began production of BMW's latest electric two-wheeler product CE 02, a crossover between a motorcycle and a scooter, at its Hosur factory in Tamil Nadu
New Delhi: BMW Motorrad, the premium motorcycling division of the Bavarian luxury automaker, will further its joint engineering and design efforts with Indian partner TVS Motor Company, which has been manufacturing its best-selling 310cc series of motorcycles for a decade, a top BMW executive said on Friday.