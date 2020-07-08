Subscribe
Home >News >India >TVS extends customer service support amid COVID-19 crisis
TVS’ scooter

TVS extends customer service support amid COVID-19 crisis

1 min read . 07:12 PM IST PTI

  • TVS in vouching for its customers said that it has extended the free service facility during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI : TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has extended service support for customers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Free service of vehicles, due between March and April, 2020, which was redeemable till June 2020, is now extended to July 31, 2020, the Chennai-based firm said in a statement.

For vehicles where warranty is expiring between March 1 and April 30, 2020, which was redeemable till June 2020, is now extended to July 31, 2020, it added.

"We are all in the midst of unprecedented times as we navigate the rapidly-evolving situation of COVID-19. TVS Motor Company is a customer-centric company and it is our endeavour to support the interest of our valued customers during these challenging times," the company said.

