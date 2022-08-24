TVS Motors acquires 48% stake in Narain Karthikeyan's two-wheeler startup DriveX

“The pre-owned two-wheeler market is largely unorganized today. It is delightful to see what DriveX has been able to create and deliver in short time. Narain and his team have built a unique platform that can scale up quickly. DriveX has a vision to bring a change in this segment by building trust, assurance, and transparency through end-to-end, high-quality products and customer experience through innovative solutions. We are confident of DriveX ability to deliver on this vision," TVS Motor Company's MD Sudarshan Venu said while announcing the investment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}