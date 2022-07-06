On July 6, the TVS Ronin debuted with the hashtag #NewWayofLife. Ronin Base will cost ₹149,000 and comes in two colours - Lighting Black and Magma Red. The Base+ model will cost ₹156,500 and comes in two colours - Delta Blue and Stargaze Black. The top model's Galactic Grey will cost ₹168,750 and Dawn Orange ₹170,750 (all prices ex-showroom)

View Full Image TVS Ronin 225

Sources earlier revealed that the TVS Ronin would be introduced as an urban scrambler with USD fork up front, dual-purpose tyres, and high ground clearance. The scrambler, a two-wheeler manufactured in Hosur, is reported to be the company's first of its sort after first being rumoured to be introduced as the Zeppelin cruiser.

The features include 9-spoke alloy wheels, matt black exhaust, asymmetric speedometer, sleek integrated tail lamp, LED headlamp, diamond edge engine fins, block tread tyres, gold tone USD forks and rain & urban ABS mode.

Before its upcoming premiere, pictures of the TVS Ronin motorcycle were posted online. The cruiser appeared bulky and muscular from a distance. Upon its debut, it takes on competitors like the Husqvarna 250, Bajaj Pulsar 250, and KTM 250.

View Full Image TVS Ronin chassis engineering

The motorcycle looks like a scrambler in a classic style. It appears that TVS designed the motorcycle to be equally capable of handling smooth asphalt and slightly uneven roads. At least that is what the design implies.

The TVS Ronin adopts a neo-classic body style that is basically a cross between a traditional low-slung cruiser and a rugged scrambler. It sports a retro-themed round headlamp with a circular LED daytime running light. Also, a chunky and sculpted fuel tank with prominent knee indents and old-school side panels is there.

View Full Image TVS Ronin 225 has been launched in India

The motorcycle appears without any tailpipe. It wears a dual-tone paint theme and the engine block along with the engine guard has been finished in black. It is likely to come with a round-shaped fully digital instrument cluster.

The sturdy gold-finished inverted telescopic front forks, alloy wheels, and thick tyres add a masculine vibe to the motorcycle. For braking duty, it gets dis brakes on both front and rear wheels.

View Full Image TVS Ronin will cost between ₹ ₹ 149,000 and ₹ 170,750 (ex-showroom)

It was anticipated that TVS Motor would initially maintain the Ronin's competitive price. The bike was anticipated to be on sale for between 1.50 lakh and 1.60 lakh rupees (ex-showroom).

View Full Image TVS Ronin

TVS Motor Company is an Indian multinational motorcycle company with its headquarters in Chennai. It was founded in 1978 by T V Sundaram Iyengar. It is also the second-largest exporter of two wheelers in the nation.