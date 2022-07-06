TVS Ronin launched in style: Price, pictures, colour variants, features2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 05:56 PM IST
TVS designed the Ronin to be equally capable of handling smooth asphalt and slightly uneven roads.
On July 6, the TVS Ronin debuted with the hashtag #NewWayofLife. Ronin Base will cost ₹149,000 and comes in two colours - Lighting Black and Magma Red. The Base+ model will cost ₹156,500 and comes in two colours - Delta Blue and Stargaze Black. The top model's Galactic Grey will cost ₹168,750 and Dawn Orange ₹170,750 (all prices ex-showroom)