Tweaks may raise GST on water pumps, room rents in hospitals

Tweaks may raise GST on water pumps, room rents in hospitals3 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 01:24 AM IST
- Tax exemptions on some B2B transactions may face the axe if panel suggestions get approved this week
The tax burden could increase on items like water pumps, dairy machinery, leather products and solar water pumps, and services like hospital rooms with rent above ₹5,000 a day and hotel accommodation cheaper than ₹1,000 a night, if the proposals of a ministerial panel are cleared at the Goods and Services Tax Council’s meeting this week.