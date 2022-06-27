Tweaks may raise GST on water pumps, room rents in hospitals

A second ministerial group led by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has recommended that a 28% GST should apply on the entry fee and on the value of the chips or coins purchased at a casino, but not on individual bets placed by the player. In the case of online gaming, a 28% rate should apply on the full value of the consideration paid by the player for participation, according to the proposal. The panel has recommended that a 28% GST should be levied on casinos, online games and race courses without any regard for whether it is a game of skill or chance or both. Industry players have been paying 18% GST in many cases, backed by court orders.