Twelve new covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state's tally at 432

The latest cases were detected from Guntur, Chittoor, Krishna and West Godavari districts in the state. On Sunday, 15 people had tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a media bulletin from the state government, out of the 13 districts, Guntur district has the highest cases at 90, followed by Kurnool at 84 and Nellore at 52. So far, 12 people have recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

The government has identified 141 covid-19 clusters and has set up containment zones to stop the virus from spreading.

The state government has said it will distribute 16 crore masks to the people and expedite a third survey, which will focus on clusters identified as hotspots. The state’s health department also aims to conduct 45,000 tests across Andhra Pradesh, prioritizing covid-19 prevalent zones.

As many as 27 mandals out of the 676 mandals across 13 districts of AP have been declared red zones and have been cordoned-off. In the neighbouring state of Telangana, 28 new covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday, with the total reaching 531. KCR had last week announced the extension of the lockdown until 30 April to contain covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy last week also told prime minister Narendra Modi that the ongoing lockdown should only continue in the ‘red zone’ clusters that have been identified in the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s suggested an extension of the lockdown during the video conference with Modi. Maintaining that he would heed the Centre’s advice on the issue, the chief minister put forth his opinion keeping in mind the economic impact of the lockdown on the state.