Twenty states carried forward unutilised borrowings of 2.6 tn to FY22: Icra

For the current fiscal, of the normal net borrowing ceiling (NBC) of 4% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) set by the Union government for the 28 state governments (Rs. 8.5 trillion), 3.5% of GSDP may be considered unconditional. The permission for the balance 0.5% of GSDP (Rs. 1.1 trillion) has been earmarked by the government towards incremental capital expenditure by state governments in FY22, making it effectively conditional in nature. The size of unutilised borrowings of FY21 as a proportion of the FY2022 GSDP exceeds 0.5% of GSDP for 15 states, reducing their likely dependence on the conditional borrowing of 0.5% of GSDP, Icra said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}