As the Supertech illegal twin towers were razed, the dust and debris will not be the cause on day one but also for weeks thereafter due to the loading and unloading of debris on the trucks. Here's what authorities need to be concerned about in the coming weeks and months.
With the Supertech illegal twin towers in Noida razed to grounds in just 9 seconds on 28 August, concerns over the environmental impact has risen in and around Noida.
Despite the authorities creating an exclusion zone at a radius of up to 500 metres around the twin towers and didn't allow any living being to venture in the vicinity, dust of over 80,000 tonnes of debris will loom over the city for few days and weeks.
Considering the environmental impact post demolition of twin towers, an environmental conservationist in Noida Vikrant Tongad opines the dust will not be the cause on day one but also for weeks thereafter due to the loading and unloading of debris on the trucks, quoted Times Now.
Here's what dust of over 80,000 tonnes will do the environment:
1) Shock waves: Demolition causes lost of ground shock waves, which may lead to the risk to occupants and buildings in the vicinity that may be high.
2) Land pollution: As per plan, about 50,000 tonnes of debris will be accommodated in the twin towers' two basements and 30,000 tonnes of debris will be converted to tiles. But, the days to clear the 80,000 tonnes matters the most, as more the time the authorities take, more it will degrade the land. Also, fertility of soil in and around the site will also be affected, with addition to issues in ground water.
Also, wherever the debris be discarded, they are going to make the land infertile for decades to come.
3) Air pollution: Demolition in 9 seconds sounds incredible, but despite the quick work, pollutants will have an effect on the quality of air in the surrounding, considering the air quality of Noida to be one of the worst in India, especially during winters.
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index of Noida and Delhi was 111 and 113 respectively on 26 August, which comes in the Moderate category. But this is bound to increase.
4) Water pollution: The water is bound to be affected in the coming days, especially the ground water, as the debris settle down. Thus, resulting in health issues related with stomach, liver and kidney.
5) Dust and small fine pollutant particles: Premature demolition of buildings produce tonnes of dust particles which remains in the air, water and ground for days. Since ingredients like cement, fine sand, gravel, reinforcement, clay bricks, lime, woodwork, copper wire, PVC conduit, and explosives get powdered in seconds, these take weeks to get cleared from the environment.
6) Pollution-related health hazards: The particles, mentioned above, added with explosives' contents, will not only affect the air, water and land, but also make lead to several health hazards in longer term.
Eye irritation, nose, mouth and respiratory system, are the temporary health issues that people may face. But in a longer run, if the proper care is not taken to clear the dust and debris, issues like TB, cancer, stomach ulcer, heart diseases, etc can pop up.
So in conclusion, with immense work done in past couple of months to demolish the illegal building, another mountainous work is pending for the authorities ahead. This not contains the cleaning of debris, but also taking care of proper disbursal of wastages properly. Else, not only health of people, but the city's health may deteriorate.
