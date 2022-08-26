Twin tower demolition: Noida Police prohibit use of drones from 26 August to 31

Noida Police citied security concerns in the wake of demolition of the Twin towers
DCP used his powers under section 144 to prohibit the use of drones
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Noida Police on Thursday prohibited the use of drones in the city from 26 to 31 August as it cited security concerns in the wake of the demolition of Supertech's illegal towers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Noida Police on Thursday prohibited the use of drones in the city from 26 to 31 August as it cited security concerns in the wake of the demolition of Supertech's illegal towers.
Ram Badan Singh, DCP (Headquarters) used his powers under CrPC Section 144 to prohibit the use of drones.
Ram Badan Singh, DCP (Headquarters) used his powers under CrPC Section 144 to prohibit the use of drones.
"Emerald Court Twin Towers in Sector 93A of Noida are proposed to be demolished on August 28. It is necessary to ban drone operations in view of security," the order stated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Emerald Court Twin Towers in Sector 93A of Noida are proposed to be demolished on August 28. It is necessary to ban drone operations in view of security," the order stated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Drones will not be operated by any private person or institution from August 26 to 31. Violation of this order will be an offense punishable under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by government officials)," it added.
"Drones will not be operated by any private person or institution from August 26 to 31. Violation of this order will be an offense punishable under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by government officials)," it added.
Noida Police has declared that the drones will be permitted beyond the "exclusion zone" which is an area of 500 meters. No one (not even animals) will be allowed in the exclusion zone on 28 August.
Noida Police has declared that the drones will be permitted beyond the "exclusion zone" which is an area of 500 meters. No one (not even animals) will be allowed in the exclusion zone on 28 August.
After Supreme Court found their construction with Emerald Court premises in contravention to norms, the 100-meter-tall Apex and Ceyane towers will be demolished at 2:30 PM on 28 August. The towers are reportedly taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After Supreme Court found their construction with Emerald Court premises in contravention to norms, the 100-meter-tall Apex and Ceyane towers will be demolished at 2:30 PM on 28 August. The towers are reportedly taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Around 5000 residents of Emerald court premises will be evacuated around 7:00 am on 28 August due to security reasons and will be allowed back only after safety clearance post demolition by agencies concerned around 4 pm.
Around 5000 residents of Emerald court premises will be evacuated around 7:00 am on 28 August due to security reasons and will be allowed back only after safety clearance post demolition by agencies concerned around 4 pm.
Final review of preparations done, twin towers to be razed on schedule: Noida Authority CEO
The final review of preparations for the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers was done on Thursday and they will be razed as per schedule on August 28 at 2.30 pm, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The final review of preparations for the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers was done on Thursday and they will be razed as per schedule on August 28 at 2.30 pm, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"The meeting was to get an overview of the preparations, technical aspects of demolition and compliances left to be completed for the safe demolition of the towers," the senior IAS officer said.
"The meeting was to get an overview of the preparations, technical aspects of demolition and compliances left to be completed for the safe demolition of the towers," the senior IAS officer said.