The Noida twin towers demolition is unlikely to put an adverse impact on housing demand and prices in Noida and Greater Noida, industry experts asserted adding that the ‘market has already factored in the Supreme Court's decision passed nearly a year ago’. In fact, some are of the opinion that the demolition of illegal structures is expected to boost the morale of homebuyers, in terms of enforcing their rights.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}