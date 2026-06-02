Twisha Sharma case: Husband Samarth Singh, mother-in-law Giribala Singh sent to judicial custody for 14 days

A court in Bhopal on Tuesday remanded late model Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, in judicial custody for 14 days on completion of their Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand. Both were accused of dowry harassment.

Twisha was found hanging in her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. Her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CBI produced Samarth Singh and his mother, a retired district judge, before the court of Shobhna Bhalave after their remand was completed, following which they were sent to judicial custody till June 16, said Twisha's family lawyer, Ankur Pandey.

‘Samarth was assaulted’ Former district judge and alleged accused Giribala Singh also alleged before a Bhopal court that Twisha Sharma's lawyer, Anurag Srivastava, had physically assaulted her son, Samarth Singh, at the Jabalpur Court during the hearing in the alleged dowry death case, news agency ANI reported.

Responding to the allegation, Srivastava denied the charge and said the claim could be verified through CCTV footage installed within the court premises.

He further challenged Samarth Singh to disclose where he had allegedly been hiding within the Jabalpur Court complex.

During the hearing, Giribala also objected to what she described as a "media trial" surrounding the case. "The media trial must cease. Wherever we go, the media follows us; this must be stopped. Our lives are in danger," she told the court.

CBI recreates crime scene A day earlier, the CBI reconstructed the circumstances of the former model's alleged suicide at her marital home here using dummies.

The central agency, along with forensic and crime scene experts, asked Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh to give a detailed account of happenings on the night of May 12, officials had said.

According to ANI, the team used a dummy body to gather crucial evidence in the presence of accused Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh.

Earlier on 29 May, the ashes of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, the victim of the high-profile Bhopal alleged dowry death case, were immersed in the Ganga River in Rishikesh.