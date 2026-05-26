Twisha Sharma case latest updates: CBI takes over probe; husband claims she suffered from bipolar disorder | Top points

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the case of former model-actor Twisha Sharma's death, will reportedly examine the claims made by Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, during police questioning.

According to multiple reports, Samarth Singh told investigators that Twisha suffered from "bipolar disorder". He also denied claims of forcing his wife to terminate her pregnancy – contrary to WhatsApp chats, online evidence and allegations by Twisha's family.

Samarth told police that he wanted to become a father, but Twisha did not want a child, NDTV reported. He claimed the abortion was carried out on Twisha's insistence and after medical advice.

According to him, both of them had visited the doctor together, and the abortion was done after obtaining medication from the doctor.

"My mother and I wanted to have a baby, but Twisha began experiencing distress right from the moment she conceived," Samarth told police, as per NDTV.

Screenshots of Twisha's WhatsApp chats are doing the rounds on social media, revealing that Samarth had raised doubts about her pregnancy and questioned the paternity of the child.

Mint could not independently verify the claims.

Singh later told investigators that because of sudden shifts in her behaviour and communication style, she herself was distressed and was taken to a doctor. According to Samarth, the doctor diagnosed her with adjustment disorder, NDTV reported.

Addressing the allegation that Twisha was being given sleeping pills, Samarth told police that the sleeping pills were administered on medical advice to help reduce her stress.

Twisha's family had alleged that Twisha's psychiatric treatment and medication began only after issues related to the pregnancy surfaced.

Samarth deleted chat logs Police sources told NDTV that Samarth deleted chat logs containing conversations with Twisha and her family members. A technical team is reportedly working to recover those deleted messages.

According to the report, these chats could become critical because Twisha had allegedly told her family she was forced to quit her job and was not even allowed to work online.

Denying the allegation, Samarth reportedly told police that Twisha quit the job of her own free will and that, since the couple spent most of their time together after marriage, she decided to step away from work by mutual consent.

Samarth further recalled that on the day of the incident, everything appeared normal. According to his version, he and Twisha went to the gym together, had food and went for a walk. He told investigators there was nothing unusual in her behaviour that day.

But investigators are now testing this version against CCTV footage, call records, WhatsApp messages, medical documents, witness statements and the couple's digital trail, NDTV report added.

CBI team conducts probe The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took over the probe into the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma.

Twisha was allegedly found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on May 12, and an FIR was registered against her lawyer husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh.

In their statements, Twisha's family members alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of marriage on December 9, 2025.

They accused her in-laws of mental torture and domestic violence, and pushing the 33-year-old former Miss Pune to take the extreme step.

The CBI re-registered the state police FIR in which Samarth Singh and retired district judge Giribala Singh were named as accused, as its own case, according to the procedure.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma death case: Madhya Pradesh govt gives consent for CBI probe

The agency sent a Special Crime Unit to Bhopal to take charge of the investigation and collect the necessary documents and evidence.

Taking over the investigation from the state police, the CBI invoked sections 80(2) (punishment for dowry death), 85 (husband or his relative subjecting woman to cruelty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which were levelled by the state police as well.