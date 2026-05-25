Twisha Sharma case: Solicitor General's message for all parents, ‘better to have a divorced daughter than a…’

Expressing concern over claims that the judiciary was protecting the accused, the Supreme Court on Monday assured that a fair, independent, and unbiased CBI investigation would be conducted into the death of former model and actor Twisha Sharma.

Sharma, 33, was discovered hanging at her matrimonial home in the Katara Hills locality of Bhopal on May 12. Her family alleged that she had been subjected to dowry harassment by her in-laws and driven to suicide, while her in-laws maintained that she was battling drug addiction.

The police have registered an FIR against the woman's husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer, and her mother-in-law, former district judge Giribala Singh, on charges of dowry harassment.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the media to exercise restraint while reporting developments in the case.

Here's what SC said “We are slightly in pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure.”

"We request the media not to record statements of the victim's family and reduce their pain to sound bites," the bench said, adding that a narrative should be avoided.

Solicitor General Tushar Menta says, ‘it’s better…' Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the CBI would take over the probe and assured that the administrative steps would be taken today itself.

The apex court took suo motu cognisance of the Twisha Sharma case after a media report raised questions of institutional bias in the probe, including allegations that a fair investigation was being denied because the accused is a lawyer and his mother is a former district judge.

The case is titled 'In Re: Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of Young Woman at Matrimonial Home'.

Mehta, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, informed the court that Twisha's mother-in-law had started appearing on television channels and making statements maligning the victim, which triggered the media coverage.

He submitted that significant progress in the case had been made due to media intervention.

He said the case was a message for all parents that it is better to have a divorced daughter than face such an unfortunate incident.

The solicitor general said the second autopsy of Twisha's body was conducted on Sunday by a team from AIIMS-Bhopal following the direction of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the accused, raised concerns over the media coverage and said the entire Section 164 CrPC statement (before the magistrate) had been published in newspapers.

The top court noted the submission of the solicitor general that he will take up the matter with the authorities to ensure that the CBI immediately takes over the probe.

The bench urged both the victim and the accused's families to refrain from making public or media statements and instead place their versions before the investigating agency to ensure the ongoing probe is not prejudiced or adversely affected.

"We also request the media to avoid recording statements of persons who are likely to be potential witnesses, as it may unnecessarily impact the outcomes on certain issues which are to be investigated," it said.

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"We also request the public that they should refrain from speculation and to have trust and faith in one of the premier investigating agencies. We are sure that in due course of time it will take the investigation to a conclusion," the bench said while disposing of the suo motu case.