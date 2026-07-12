Twisha Sharma death: AIIMS report links gymnastics belt to neck injuries, CBI reviews forensic findings

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reviewing the final forensic report prepared by an AIIMS Delhi medical board in the death of former model Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her marital residence in Bhopal on May 12. According to news agency PTI, the report concludes that a gymnastics belt could have been used as the ligature in the case.

The 11-page report was submitted to the CBI in a sealed cover on July 10. According to PTI, forensic experts confirmed the presence of skin tissue on the gymnastics belt, which had a metal ring attached. The findings reportedly indicate that the belt corresponds with the injury pattern found on Twisha's neck.

The AIIMS Delhi medical board was constituted after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second post-mortem examination. The court later transferred the investigation to the CBI, which is now examining the report as part of its probe.

Twisha, 33, had married Samarth Singh in December last year. She was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12.

Second post-mortem ordered after concerns over initial examination The initial post-mortem report could not determine the ligature used because the gymnastics belt was not available to forensic experts during the examination. Police later recovered the belt and sent it to the AIIMS Delhi-led medical board for further analysis.

According to the FIR, Samarth Singh took Twisha to AIIMS Bhopal and informed doctors that she had hanged herself at home at around 10.20 pm on May 12. However, a doctor at AIIMS Bhopal informed the police the following day that she had been brought dead to the hospital, leading to the registration of a medico-legal case.

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The FIR also states that Twisha had spoken to her mother at 9.41 pm on the day of her death. Her family alleged that Samarth could be heard shouting during the call before it ended abruptly. After repeated attempts to reach her failed, the FIR alleges that Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired judge, answered a later call and informed Twisha's sister-in-law that "she is no more" before disconnecting.

Family alleged dowry harassment and domestic violence The first post-mortem report concluded that the cause of death was "antemortem hanging by ligature" and also noted the presence of "multiple antemortem injuries". Alleging shortcomings in the initial investigation and post-mortem examination, Twisha's family moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which directed a second autopsy by AIIMS Delhi.

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The family has also alleged that Twisha was harassed by her in-laws over dissatisfaction with the dowry given at the time of her marriage. They further accused them of mental harassment and domestic violence, claiming that it drove the former model and actor to take the extreme step.

AIIMS forensic team says opinion based on detailed scientific assessment The AIIMS Delhi medical board conducted the second post-mortem on May 24 and also inspected the scene as part of its inquiry. While declining to reveal the report's findings, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said the board had carried out a detailed scientific evaluation before reaching its conclusions.

"The medical board deliberated very minutely on the case from all possible angles, took into consideration all available national and international journals for almost one month before giving a detailed opinion with scientific justification. It is a crystal-clear opinion for the CBI and the judiciary in the interest of truth and justice," Gupta was quoted as saying by PTI.