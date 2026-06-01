Twisha Sharma death case: CBI team recreates crime scene using dummies at accused Giribala Singh's Bhopal residence

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team visited the residence of former district judge Giribala Singh, accused in the Twisha Sharma dowry-harassment case, and actively recreated the crime scene on Monday.

According to ANI, the team used a dummy body to gather crucial evidence in the presence of accused Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh.

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Twisha Sharma was found dead at her marital home on 12 May. She was married to Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025.

Following her death on 12 May, her family alleged that she was harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws.

The case involves serious allegations under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

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On Sunday, a silent protest was held demanding justice in the death of Twisha Sharma in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Speaking to ANI, Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, said that they have full faith that the truth will come out.

"This case is no longer about Twisha. We are gathered here today to express the unity we feel. So many people have come up to support us. A gathering was organised by the society, and we are here to attend that... We have full faith that the truth will come out," he told ANI.

Earlier on 29 May, the ashes of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, the victim of the high-profile Bhopal alleged dowry death case, were immersed in the Ganga River in Rishikesh.

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Her father, Navnidhi Sharma, stated that his daughter had a deep attachment to Rishikesh and to the Ganga River.

The Bhopal District court has sent former judge and mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh to a five-day CBI remand till 2 June.

The Special Judge Shobhana Bhalave allowed the CBI to take both accused into custody for five days for further interrogation.

(With inputs from ANI)

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