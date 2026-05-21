Twisha Sharma death case: Demand for second post-mortem; legal battle ensues, father says mother-in-law ‘tortured’

A legal battle between the family and the in-laws of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma continues as her father moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Twisha's mother-in-law by a sessions court recently.

Meanwhile, Twisha's husband also moved the high court on Thursday for anticipatory bail. At the same time, her family demanded a “second post-mortem.”

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. She had married Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer, just last December.

Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while the Singh family claimed she was addicted to drugs.

Here's all the latest you need to know about Twisha Sharma's 'dowry' death case:

1. Twisha Sharma's father, Navnidhi Sharma, on Thursday moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court to seek cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Twisha's mother-in-law and former district judge Giribala Singh by a sessions court recently.

The petition challenged the May 15 order of a Bhopal Court, which protected Singh from arrest while considering her age of 63 years and her position as a former judge, Bar and Bench reported.

The sessions court had also noted that the allegations mainly pertained to Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh.

Meanwhile, Advocate Ankur Pandey, counsel for her family, said "... She [Giribala Singh] was granted bail against the established principle, against the law...The observations made by the court regarding that presumption loss are that we do not accept this presumption in this situation..."

"Going against the law, they granted the benefit of anticipatory bail to Giribala Singh. Against this, we are moving for the cancellation of the bail in the High Court today...," he said.

2. Navnidhi Sharma, the father of the 33-year-old woman, Twisha Sharma, claimed that Twisha's mother-in-law was "torturing her".

Trisha's father said, "We are going to the High Court for the cancellation of anticipatory bail of her mother-in-law... It is clearly visible what kind of women she was and how she was torturing her..."

He further alleged, "They didn't think it was appropriate to call an ambulance or the police station, besides, they called all their influential relatives... The Chief Minister has assured us that he stands with us in justice.

3. Twisha's absconding husband, Samarth Singh, also sought an anticipatory bail plea, which could come up for hearing on Friday, while the petition filed by Twisha's family may be heard on Monday.

A Bhopal court had earlier rejected Samarth Singh's anticipatory bail plea while granting relief to Giribala Singh.

Advocate Mrigendra Singh, representing the accused side, said, "...Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh has already had her bail application granted by the Court of Bhopal."

"Now, we had submitted an anticipatory bail application on behalf of her husband, Samarth Singh, in the Court of Bhopal, which was rejected. We have submitted a bail application against him in the High Court, which is likely to be heard tomorrow or next Monday before the Judge...," he said.

According to news agency PTI, Samarth Singh, who has been absconding since the FIR was registered, claimed in his plea that he and his family cooperated with the investigation, and no custodial interrogation was required as substantial material had already been seized.

His plea also alleged that WhatsApp chats submitted by the complainant were "edited and incomplete" and could not be relied upon.

4. Trisha's family also demanded a CBI investigation and second post-mortem of Trisha's body.

"We had demanded an independent CBI investigation, which they have accepted and moved forward with the process... We are adamant on our demand for the second post mortem...," Trisha's father said.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, counsel for her family, also said, "We'll also request a second postmortem, and if there is no facility to preserve the body in Madhya Pradesh so it should be shifted somewhere else also..."

5. Lokesh Sharma, uncle of the deceased, said they had approached the Magistrate Court seeking permission for a second post-mortem but were told it did not come within their jurisdiction.

"We applied to the Magistrate Court for a second postmortem, but they also told us it wasn't within their jurisdiction... The entire system is not working, and it's clear from looking at it that there's a plan to free the accused. It's possible that some false charge sheets could be filed against us tomorrow...," he said.

"His mother was just saying that he has the right to get bail... We have no rights... We demand justice... Our case should be transferred to the CBI immediately, and the government should help us get our case to the High Court... The MP government should truly take it upon itself to bring justice to this case," he added.

6. Ashish Sharma, brother of the deceased Twisha Sharma, said that the family is continuously seeking justice in the case and questioned the legal process and handling of the investigation.

"This is not a game. There is a father who has seen his daughter, and after that, he is continuously trying to get justice. He did not get justice. He went to the court and was told that he should not be given bail. He is given bail. He is not allowed in the court," he told ANI.

He added, "He was harassed in the court. He knows all this. After the FIR, he is continuously requesting PM2 [post-mortem]. He says yes to that. He is told to go to the court, and the court says no. He goes to the High Court for PM2."

"Is this a complicated system? Is there no humanity here? Do you understand that he should go to the High Court or to the Sessions Court or to the Jabalpur Court or to the Supreme Court if they say no?" he questioned.

7. Swati Sharma, the sister of Twisha Sharma, said the family of the accused made serious allegations and questioned the character of the deceased during their meeting in Bhopal.

She alleged that questions were raised about the deceased's personal life and character.

"I am ashamed to speak in front of the camera. That madam is asking her daughter-in-law about her past relationship and her character. You are raising your finger at your daughter-in-law, who has not been in your house for 4-5 months. We have taped her audio. Otherwise, she would have spoken badly. I feel helpless. I do not have words to express my sister's mental condition. It is her nature. She is talking about her character," she said.