Twisha Sharma death case: Giribala Singh likely to be taken into custody as MP High Court quashes anticipatory bail

Twisha Sharma death case: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed the anticipatory bail of retired Bhopal district judge Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on 12 May.
The CBI took over the probe into the Twisha Sharma dowry harassment and death case, and has re-registered a Madhya Pradesh police FIR that names her husband, Samarth Singh, and Giribala Singh as accused.
In its 17-page order, vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra said, "In the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent (Giribala Singh), the anticipatory bail order dated May 15, 2026 passed by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal, is hereby quashed."
The MP police had charged Giribala Singh with offences punishable under Sections 80(2), 85, 3(5) of BNS, 2023, and Sections 3 & 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.
The MP HC had allowed applications filed for the cancellation of Giribala Singh's bail. The anticipatory bail granted by a Sessions court in Bhopal on 15 May has been quashed.
In several media interviews, Sharma's mother-in-law questioned her purported medical treatment and mental state.
"Finally, justice is done in the Twisha case," senior advocate Anurag Shrivastava, who is representing the victim's family, told PTI over the phone.
"As Giribala was in judicial service for 36 years... if she has any respect towards law, I think wisdom should prevail over her mind, and she should gracefully surrender before the CBI and cooperate with the investigating agency in any further investigation," Shrivastava said.
Earlier in the day, a court in Bhopal on Wednesday sent Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a lawyer said.
Later, the CBI team, along with Singh, reached his mother Giribala Singh's house in the Katara Hills area, Bhopal, to further probe the death of Sharma.
The CBI on Monday took over the probe into the death of former model-actor Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her matrimonial home on 12 May.
It has re-registered a Madhya Pradesh police FIR showing Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh as accused.