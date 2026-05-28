Twisha Sharma death case: Retired judge Giribala Singh arrested by CBI

Retired judge Giribala Singh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday afternoon in connection with the death case of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The arrest came a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled the anticipatory bail earlier granted to Singh and overturned the relief provided by a Bhopal sessions court on May 15.

The High Court set aside the relief previously granted to Singh on May 15 by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal. Giribala Singh faces charges under Section 80(2) for dowry death, Section 85 for cruelty to a woman by her husband or relatives, and Section 3(5) for acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention. Additionally, she has been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Singh has been charged under provisions related to dowry death, cruelty by a husband or relatives toward a woman, and acts committed with common intention, along with sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

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Earlier in the day, a CBI team had reached her residence in Bhopal after the High Court rejected her anticipatory bail plea in the Twisha Sharma death case.

It has re-registered a Madhya Pradesh police FIR showing Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh as accused.

Speaking to ANI on the development, the victim's father, Navnidhi Sharma said, "I express my gratitude to those who have stood by us so far in this fight for justice. I pray that this marks just the first step in this battle."

He also thanked the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India for taking cognisance of the matter.

"This has sent a profoundly positive message throughout society. I have confidence in the judicial process, specifically in CBI, that they will unearth and bring the absolute truth to light," he added.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, died after allegedly being subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family.

She was married to a Bhopal resident, Samarth Singh, in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was being harassed for dowry by her in-laws.