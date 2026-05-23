Twisha Sharma death case: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance, hearing on Monday — what we know so far

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the Twisha Sharma 'dowry' death case, and a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant is likely to consider the matter on Monday, May 25.

According to Live Law, the Supreme Court registered a suo motu case titled: 'In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepencies in the Unnatural Death of Young Woman at Matrimonial Home.'

The matter is slated to be heard on Monday by a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi.

The suo motu case was registered at 6.30 PM on Saturday based on "media reports and other attending circumstances," Live Law added.

What we know about the case so far The case pertains to the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, a Noida native who was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

Twisha's family accused Twisha's in-laws of dowry harassment and torture – a claim denied by her mother-in-law. Her in-laws also claimed that she was addicted to drugs.

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Twisha married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh, a practising Advocate, in December 2025. Singh is the son of retired district additional judge (ADJ) Giribala Singh. Twisha was found hanging at her marital home on May 12.

Police registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. According to PTI, an FIR naming Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh was filed under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

As per reports, Samarth Singh surrendered before the Trial Court after withdrawing his anticipatory bail application from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was remanded to seven-day police custody.

Moreover, advocate Ankur Pandey, the legal counsel representing Twisha Sharma's family, said on Saturday that the passport of the husband and prime accused, Samarth Singh, was submitted during the proceedings.

"The police got seven days' custody of the accused (Samarth Singh). There were proceedings regarding the passport. His lawyer submitted the accused's passport today. There are three other pending applications which we had filed for preservation, the date for which is 29th," he said.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Police approached the high court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh.

A four-member team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi flew to Bhopal to conduct a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma following the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order. The medical team, which reached Bhopal Saturday night by a state chartered plane, will conduct the second autopsy on Sunday, PTI reported.