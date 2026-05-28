Twisha Sharma death case: Video of Giribala Singh feeding stray dog sparks outrage

Former district judge Giribala Singh was spotted outside her residence in Bhopal on Thursday morning, a day after the Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed her anticipatory bail in the Twisha Sharma death case.

Visuals showing Singh feeding a stray dog outside her home soon surfaced online and quickly sparked reactions across social media platforms. The development came as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to continue its probe and may take further action in the case.

On Wednesday, the high court set aside the anticipatory bail granted to Singh by a Bhopal sessions court on May 15.

High Court Sets Aside Bail Relief The case against Giribala Singh has been registered under provisions related to cruelty and dowry harassment, along with sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

While cancelling the anticipatory bail, the high court observed that the trial court had not adequately considered the material available in the case diary, witness statements and allegations made by the deceased woman’s family.

The court noted that statements recorded from Twisha Sharma’s family members after May 13 contained allegations that Singh and her son had harassed the deceased and allegedly pressured her to terminate her pregnancy.

The order also referred to WhatsApp chats and postmortem findings, including multiple ante-mortem injuries, saying the available material required deeper investigation.

During the hearing, the prosecution and the CBI argued that the accused had allegedly not fully cooperated with the investigation despite notices being issued. They also submitted before the court that custodial interrogation could be required considering the seriousness of the allegations and the current stage of the probe.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma death case: Madhya Pradesh govt gives consent for CBI probe

Video Outside Residence Goes Viral A day after the court order, Singh was seen outside her residence feeding a stray dog, visuals that rapidly circulated online and drew sharp reactions from social media users.

Many users questioned the timing of the appearance, while others accused her of attempting to shape public perception amid the ongoing legal proceedings.

One user wrote, “She knows our system better than us, she is 500% confident nothing will happen to her as soon as the SM and Media focus goes off she will get the Bail.”

Another commented, “Bail quashed and suddenly she's Mother Teresa of Bhopal, hand-feeding strays. 😄

‘Your Honor, I love dogs! Clearly too pure to harass a pregnant daughter-in-law. Case closed, namaste.’

‘Next level PR: Maybe water some tulsi plants tomorrow for the 'Sanskari Saas' certificate.’”

A third user questioned the former judge’s demeanour after the death in the family and wrote, “How can a human be so carefree after a death of the family member ?”

Another comment read, “She cares about every living being except humans. Especially, her extended family.”

A fifth user wrote, “She is intentionally exposing herself to media showing that she doesn’t care about the legal proceedings of the matter as she knows the system very well.”

Twisha Sharma dowry harassment and death case Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, had married Bhopal-based Samarth Singh in December 2025.

After her death on May 12, her family accused her in-laws of subjecting her to dowry-related harassment.

The allegations later became part of a wider investigation involving the CBI.

According to the high court’s observations, the case diary contains statements and evidence that investigators believe require detailed examination.

The postmortem findings, including references to multiple ante-mortem injuries, have also become a significant part of the investigation.