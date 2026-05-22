Twisha Sharma’s husband withdraws bail plea, left with no option but to surrender

Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of Twisha Sharma, who allegedly faced dowry harassment before she died in Bhopal last week, on Friday withdrew his anticipatory bail plea from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, PTI reported.

His lawyer, Jaydeep Kaurav, told PTI that the application was withdrawn from the single-judge bench of Justice Avanindra Singh. With the withdrawal of the application, Singh has no option but to surrender, PTI reported.

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The anticipatory bail application was filed before the high court on Thursday after a subordinate court turned down his plea last week.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma death case: Madhya Pradesh govt gives consent for CBI probe

Singh's mother Giribala Singh, a retired district and sessions judge and current chairperson of the Bhopal Consumer Court, was granted anticipatory bail last week by a Bhopal court.

She is named in the FIR registered in the death case.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while the Singh family claimed she was addicted to drugs.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act against Samarth Singh and his mother.

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Police have announced a cash reward of ₹30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and also approached the court seeking revocation of his passport.

Madhya Pradesh HC allows second postmortem The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday permitted a second postmortem of Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, her family members said.

The HC has allowed the petition filed by Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma, their lawyer Ankur Pandey told PTI.

Also Read | Chilling autopsy report in Noida dowry death case reveals multiple wounds

He said the high court has directed the state government to make arrangements for a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, to be flown to Bhopal.

The family approached the high court two days after a lower court turned down their plea for a second autopsy.

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Who was Twisha Sharma? Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune 2012 titleholder, had a brief stint in the entertainment industry, appearing in Telugu films and working with brands like Dove and L’Oréal. Before her marriage, she spent several years in Delhi building a career in marketing and communications. She also held an MBA degree.

According to an unverified LinkedIn profile, Twisha described herself as a “dynamic professional” with experience in marketing management in the restaurant sector. The profile further highlighted her interest in performing arts, including work in advertisements and regional cinema, as well as a passion for filmmaking.

(With inputs from PTI)

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