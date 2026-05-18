Twisha Sharma was on ‘schizophrenic drug, confessed to consuming marijuana’: Mother-in-law rejects dowry claim

Twisha Sharma's ‘dowry’ death case: The mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma claimed on Monday that the 33-year-old was on a "schizophrenic drug".

Giribala Singh, a retired judge, rejected allegations of dowry and said, “We even relinquished our family property for Twisha’s family.”

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Singh said Twisha had “confessed to consuming large quantities of marijuana when she wanted to reverse her pregnancy…”

Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on 12 May, just months after her December 2025 marriage to Samarth, whom she met on a dating app in 2024.

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While a Special Investigation Team (SIT) started probing the case, her family alleged she was systematically tortured and murdered over dowry.

To counter the dowry allegations, the retired judge attached online transaction slips ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000, claiming they regularly provided for Twisha's needs.

However, Twisha's family fiercely rubbished these allegations, presenting a different timeline of events and describing Twisha as a jolly and happy girl who drastically changed after marriage, losing 15 kilograms due to relentless mental torture.

Was Twisha a 'schizophrenic patient'? Giribala Singh told mediapersons on Monday that medicines were prescribed to Twisha, which are given to a "schizophrenic patient". She alleged Twisha was a psychiatric patient and drug addict whose hands and feet would tremble without access to narcotics.

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Singh claimed, "She [Twisha] would remain stable for a day or so, but then again, there would be a slight change in her condition."

"We observed some physical symptoms, a slight trembling in her hands, which is typical of withdrawal symptoms... She destroyed everything...," Giribala Singh said.

'Medical Termination of Pregnancy' Giribala Singh said on Monday that the victim had undergone a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) and alleged that the victim's parents had been distant for several months.

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She added that Twisha had expressed regret after starting the MTP process.

"When she started the first course of the MTP, she said she wanted to reverse this, which I knew was not possible. She didn't let us feel that fleeting moment of joy. It is truly heartbreaking; young girls often take this drastic step," Singh said.

Twisha's mother-in-law further provided a timeline of the medical procedure, stating that on 7 May, Twisha "must have taken the pill; she completed the entire MTP procedure, and we had to support her..."

The mother-in-law also levelled serious allegations against Twisha's parents, questioning their absence and the father's professional background.

"I also called her mother, as she was needed there. For five months, her parents never visited...," the mother-in-law claimed.

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"We deliberately did not call her husband; he has a very strange personality. For nearly twenty years, he has been working in the pharmaceutical industry—specifically in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, he could potentially be the source of many things...," she alleged.

Notably, Giribala Singh was granted anticipatory bail earlier in the matter, while Samarth Singh's plea was denied, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, a reward of ₹10,000 has been announced for information leading to the arrest of the prime accused, Samarth Singh, who is absconding, the report added.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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