'Twisha Sharma's behaviour changed after...': Husband recalls dispute over Ajmer trip hours before death — report

Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh reportedly recalled a dispute he had with Twisha over an Ajmer trip just hours before her death on May 12. He alleged during a police interrogation that Twisha's behaviour had changed after her pregnancy was confirmed on April 17.

Twisha Sharma, a former model and actor, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on May 12. She had married Samarth Singh, son of a former district judge Giribala Singh, in December last year.

A report claimed that tensions between the couple mounted with them fighting over taking a trip to Rajasthan's Ajmer, hours before she was found hanging at their Bhopal residence on May 12.

According to NDTV, Samarth Singh reportedly told police during the initial two hours of questioning that after returning from the hospital following confirmation of her pregnancy, Twisha Sharma said she wanted to go back to her parents' home and could not live a domestic life.

He reportedly told police that she flew to Delhi the same evening and reached her Noida home.

Samarth Singh said Twisha returned to Bhopal on April 23, along with her mother and brother, after repeated persuasion. "But tensions continued," he said.

Samarth Singh said that he had already booked tickets to Bengaluru for April 24, and Twisha Sharma was initially ready to accompany him, NDTV reported.

Later, he claimed, she refused and said she wanted to go to her brother in Ajmer, the report added. Samarth reportedly told investigators that this led to an argument between the two.

Police registered an FIR against Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, on charges of harassment for dowry.

Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on Friday after remaining absconding for 10 days. A Bhopal court on Saturday sent him to a seven-day police remand.

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Advocate Ankur Pandey, the legal counsel representing Twisha Sharma's family, said on Saturday that the passport of the husband and prime accused, Samarth Singh, was submitted during the proceedings.

"The police got seven days' custody of the accused [Samarth Singh]. There were proceedings regarding the passport. His lawyer submitted the accused's passport today. There are three other pending applications which we had filed for preservation, the date for which is 29th," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

AIIMS Delhi team concludes 2nd autopsy of Twisha; funeral in evening A team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi completed the second postmortem of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma in Bhopal on Sunday, a lawyer representing her family told PTI.

Her last rites will be held in Bhopal in the evening, 12 days after her death, the lawyer said, as Twisha's family appealed to the people of Bhopal, including women and social workers, to join her funeral procession.

Her family had requested the medical team to adopt a multidisciplinary forensic, pathological and radiological approach and independently examine concerns they claimed were not adequately addressed during the first post-mortem conducted in Bhopal.

Acting on a May 22 order from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, constituted a four-member team of senior doctors to conduct a second autopsy.

The medical team arrived on Saturday night and reached AIIMS Bhopal at around 10 am on Sunday. About an hour or so later, Twisha's second post-mortem began after her brother and his wife identified her, advocate Ankur Pandey, who was with a technical team at the facility, told PTI.