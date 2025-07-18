Twist in macabre murder: Calcutta HC scraps death penalty for three in grisly dismemberment case

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday acquitted three persons accused of killing a woman and dismembering her body, reported Bar and Bench, adding all three accused were earlier convicted and awarded the death penalty.

The divisional bench—comprising Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi—observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the three accused beyond reasonable doubt, according to the report.

The accused were the deceased woman’s husband and two others.

“We therefore, set aside the impugned judgment of conviction and the consequential order of sentence. Death sentence awarded to the appellants, cannot, therefore, be sustained even, less to talk of its confirmation. Accordingly, the appellants are hereby acquitted of all the charges framed against them,” Bar and Bench quoted the court order as saying.

All about the case: In 2014, the police arrested Surajit Deb, Lipika Poddar and Sanjay Biswas on allegations of the murder of a woman named Jayanti Deb.

The Sealdah Police Station discovered the body of Jayanti Deb with the torso in a suitcase, and the head and limbs in separate bags.

Following this, the police arrested Jayanti’s husband, Surajit Deb. The police said that Surajit and Jayanti separated several years ago, and Surajit started to live with Lipika Poddar in a separate flat.

Apart from this, Surajit and Lipika murdered Jayanti and then got Sanjay to dismember the body, according to the police. In 2019, the trial court convicted all three accused and sentenced them to death.

However, the Calcutta High Court disagreed with the trial court’s findings and noted that there was no evidence associating the accused with the murder of the victim.

“Their presence at the scene of the crime at the relevant time has not been proved convincingly,” it added and acquitted them.

As per the details, senior advocates Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee and Kallol Mondal along with advocates Moumita Pandit, Supreem Naskar, Jayashree Patra, Pritha Sinha, Krishan Ray, Anamitra Banerjee, Akbar Laskar, Isita Kundu, Malay Bhattacharya and Subhrajyoti Ghosh appeared for the accused.