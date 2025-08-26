Twist in Noida dowry death case: Hospital memo reveals Nikki Bhati 'suffered burn injuries due to cylinder explosion'

Greater Noida Dowry Death Case: A shocking twist has emerged in the suspected dowry murder of Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set ablaze by her husband, Vipin Bhati, in Sirsa village on August 21. A hospital memo reveals that the victim suffered severe burn injuries due to a gas cylinder blast at home. Other fresh evidence includes CCTV footage of the accused and statements from the family.

Advertisement

The memo from a private hospital, where Nikki Bhati was initially admitted, states in Hindi: "Ghar par gas cylinder fatne se mareej ko kaafi gambheer roop se jal gaya hai" (The patient has suffered severe burn injuries due to a gas cylinder explosion at home). It further says that Devendra, a relative (bua's son) brought her to the hospital, and was in critical state.

Nikki Bhati dowry death case: What does the CCTV footage show? A CCTV clip recorded outside a shop close to the Bhati family's house, believed to be from the time of the incident, shows a man, identified by locals as Vipin, standing behind a parked car. He abruptly runs off and then returns in haste. Soon after, an elderly man and several neighbours are seen heading toward the house, as the women appear visibly distressed.

Advertisement

According to the police, the footage is part of the ongoing probe but emphasised that its verification has not yet been proved.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Sudheer Kumar informed PTI, “It is a part of our investigation. Whatever facts come out, action will be taken accordingly. The investigation will cover all possible angles and suitable action will follow upon its completion.”

Police reports stated Nikki was assaulted, doused in a flammable substance, and set on fire at her residence in Sirsa. She died from her injuries while being transported to a hospital in Delhi. Distressing footage of her final moments, allegedly recorded by her elder sister Kanchan, has been widely shared online.

Authorities have arrested Vipin, along with his parents, Satveer and Daya, and his brother Rohit. Vipin was reportedly shot in the leg by police on Sunday during an attempted escape from custody. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for a swift investigation, strict punishment for those responsible, and protection for Nikki’s family and witnesses.

Advertisement

Nikki’s family alleges she was subjected to dowry-related abuse since her marriage in 2016, despite having already given a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and jewellery. They further claim she was later coerced into providing an additional ₹36 lakh and a luxury vehicle.

Police mentioned that all things, including the hospital memo, FIR statements, and CCTV footage, are being properly assessed.

Also Read | Jodhpur woman dies by suicide with 3-year-old daughter after dowry harassment

Nikki Bhati's sister speaks out “My mother-in-law Daya gave Vipin a flammable item, then Vipin poured it on my sister Nikki. When I objected, they beat me, and at that moment, my husband Rohit, mother-in-law Daya, and father-in-law Satveer were present,” Kanchan said.

“The incident was at about 5:30 pm on August 21. The condition of my sister was serious, so with the help of a neighbour, I took her to Fortis Hospital, Acchher, Greater Noida. From there, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi,” she added.

Advertisement